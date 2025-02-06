PFUJ moves IHC against contentious Peca law

PFUJ members stage protest against the Peca 2025 law outside the Karachi Press Club. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, on Thursday.

Advocate Imran Shafique lodged the case on behalf of PFUJ President Afzal Butt, who called the government's measure an assault on media freedom.

"The Peca (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional and illegal, hence, the court should conduct judicial review on it," the plea read.

The ruling coalition passed the controversial amendments from both the National Assembly and the Senate to an already contentious Peca law in a short span, with the opposition parties, journalists and media bodies decrying the lack of consultations as well as its provisions.

The journalists body, in the petition, said the Peca (Amendment) 2025 increased the government control and restrictions on freedom of speech.

It said the Peca law violated Article 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution as well. Therefore, it pleaded, the law should be suspended.

“The Peca (Amendment) gave the government unlimited censorship powers. Criminalising fake news without due process is unconstitutional and a violation of the media freedom,” it maintained.

The PFUJ said the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan.

The petition read: "…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.

“It is further prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.”

Meanwhile, talking to media in Islamabad, Shafique said the law restricted media's freedom as the government wanted to crush the freedom of expression.

"There is no clear procedure to deal with fake information. The police can arrest anyone at any time under a cognisable offence," he said, adding that it would take him three to four years in courts for his defence, if implicated in an offence.

The law, which has now come into effect following President Asif Ali Zardari's assent, provisions new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating "false" information.

The new amendments lowered the punishment for spreading "fake information" online to three years while the offender could also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

The new amendments also proposed the establishment of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Furthermore, it stated, that any person "aggrieved by fake and false information" can approach the authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the authority would issue orders no later than 24 hours on the request.

The fresh changes also stated that the authority might require any social media platform to enlist with it in any manner, form and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed.

Additionally, the new amendments also proposed the constitution of a Social Media Complaint Council to receive and process complaints made by aggrieved parties against violation of any provision of the cybercrime law.

It also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection Tribunals that will resolve cases within 90 days, with appeals allowed to the Supreme Court within 60 days.