Court acquits PM Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar mills case

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-corruption court on Thursday cleared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz of all charges in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict, which was reserved on Monday.
The said case pertains to allegations accusing PM Shehbaz, then-Punjab chief minister, of misuse of authority by utilising public funds for the construction of a sludge carrier to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
