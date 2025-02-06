Court acquits PM Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar mills case

PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) and his son Hamza Shahbaz. — Geo News/X@HamzaSS/File

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-corruption court on Thursday cleared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz of all charges in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.



Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict, which was reserved on Monday.

The said case pertains to allegations accusing PM Shehbaz, then-Punjab chief minister, of misuse of authority by utilising public funds for the construction of a sludge carrier to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons.





This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.