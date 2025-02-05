Justin Baldoni issues new $430k claim against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni alleges Blake Lively exceeded ‘It Ends With Us’ budget

Justin Baldoni released new allegations against Blake Lively in the middle of their heated lawsuit.

The 41-year-old actor recently launched a website which details the claims he made against his It Ends With Us co-star, and it includes a screenshot of an email from a line producer which reveals shocking information.

The alleged email claimed that the Gossip Girl alum exceeded the original $185k wardrobe budget by $430k for her character’s looks.

The resurfaced email from April 2023 read, “To date [wardrobe] already spent $615k, and they need their cashet cards all replenished because they’ve only shopped for Justin and Blake.”

“They had to reshop everything for Blake after creative changes, but it’s a lot of money,” the email went on.

“I trust them of course, but want to keep you all posted, as this is way more than I’ve ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend.”

Baldoni accused Lively in the lawsuit for exceeding the wardrobe budget by exerting control over the production.

“Ignoring the director’s vision for her character and disposing of the weeks of effort and creativity spent by the wardrobe team on shopping and carefully crafting her wardrobe, Lively sent hundreds of images to the Film’s costume designer, including into the late hours of the evening, depicting the style of wardrobe she wanted for her character,” the complaint alleged.

Lively, seemingly “insisted that her character [Lily Bloom] ‘had money’ and could afford $5,000 shoes — despite being a fledgling small business owner,” as per Baldoni's complaint.