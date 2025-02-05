Irfan Siddiqui believes PTI won't receive reply to Imran's letter to COAS

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui. — APP/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday called the PTI founder Imran Khan's letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir "a charge sheet" against the jailed politician, saying that his party would not receive reply to the letter.

In a statement, the senator said that Imran's letter to the army chief was proof of the former's "despair and frustration".

He noted the former prime minister had also sent a letter to COAS via former president Arif Alvi in 2023. "They [PTI] did not receive a receipt or a reply to the previous letter, and will not receive this time as well," Siddiqui added.

Two days earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed that Imran, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail, penned a six-point letter to the army chief urging for review of policies while explaining the reasons for what he called the widening gulf between public and the army.

He clarified that writing a letter by the party founder to the army chief was not a policy shift and that the jailed party founder wrote the letter as a former prime minister.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August last year after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

However, security sources, a day earlier, claimed that no letter from the incarcerated former premier was received by COAS Munir. Sources added that the news about Khan’s letter came to the military brass via the media.

The letter comes weeks after PTI leaders — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — met the army chief, with the party's chairman saying that they discussed the overall security situation.

It also holds importance as the former ruling party ended its negotiations with the PML-N-led coalition government last month, in which the PTI had demanded two things — the formation of judicial commissions on events that transpired on May 9, 2023, and November 24-27 as well as the release of "all political prisoners", including Khan.

The letter

According to Chaudhry, the letter’s first point addresses "fraudulent elections" and the alleged promotion of money launderers. The second point discusses the impact of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on judicial independence and the rule of law. Khan also referenced the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict in the letter.

The third point criticises the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), stating that it has been weaponised to suppress dissent and crack down on social media.

The fourth point highlights cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers. Khan also wrote that threats to journalists are damaging the army’s reputation.

The fifth point concerns intelligence agencies' operations, while the final point focuses on the economy.

Khan claimed the incumbent government weakened the economy by artificially controlling the rupee’s value. He also raised concerns over low investment and internet shutdowns.

Chaudhry added that Khan urged the army chief to reconsider policies and called for the formation of a judicial commission.