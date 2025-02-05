Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC, security of Chinese nationals

From left:President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping. — Reuters/PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari held a high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on bolstering bilateral relations, expediting the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and enhancing security measures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The high-level meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and other officials from Pakistan’s delegation.

President Zardari also met Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, where they underscored the enduring and all-weather China-Pakistan friendship, which has deepened over the decades.

The two sides also discussed the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, with a particular emphasis on promoting cooperation in science and technology, renewable energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

They described CPEC as a shining example of people-centric development, with its focus on win-win cooperation, shared benefits and common prosperity.

The two sides discussed the opportunities to strengthen institutional linkages, including through parliamentary exchanges and participation in the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultative Mechanism, to further solidify the bilateral cooperation.

President Zardari arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Naqvi, among other officials.

During his visit, Zardari is set to hold meetings with top Chinese political leaders to discuss trade, investment, regional security, and economic cooperation.

Over the past several decades, China has emerged as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major investor, particularly in infrastructure and energy projects.