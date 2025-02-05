Kurram tribes 'submit plan' to disarm under peace accord

Men walk past a market closed by traders during a strike in Kurram district, Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. — AFP

The conflicting tribes of Kurram have formally submitted a plan for surrendering their weapons as part of a government-mediated peace agreement, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo News, Barrister Saif stated that the parties involved in the conflict would relinquish heavy weaponry to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the government would provide legal firearm licences to citizens seeking arms for personal security. He further confirmed that the dismantling of bunkers in the region was currently underway, with all such fortifications set to be removed in compliance with the terms of the accord.

The peace agreement between the warring tribes of Kurram was reached last month, bringing an end to a prolonged period of violence and tribal clashes in the restive region, which had plunged the entire district into crisis. Nearly 140 people were killed in clashes that erupted in November 2024.

Prolonged road closures and the complete suspension of movement to and from Kurram due to the unrest had cut the district off from the outside world, leading to a severe shortage of food and medicine, which reportedly resulted in additional deaths.

The conflicting parties finally agreed to a ceasefire under a government- and military-brokered peace pact, which mandates the surrender of all weapons and the removal of bunkers in accordance with the KP Apex Committee’s orders.

Sources revealed that the district administration, police, and law enforcement personnel were assisting in the weapon handover process.

One of the members of the Jirga, Munir Bangash, told Geo News that the government would ensure the residents’ safety once weapons were surrendered. He also mentioned that all parties were committed to establishing lasting peace in Kurram.

Another Jirga member, Irshad Hussain Bangash, noted that both sides were showing flexibility to maintain peace in the region. He further said that the public would soon receive good news regarding the reopening of the Tall-Parachinar Road, which has blocked all trade into the region.

Meanwhile, the demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, with efforts now extending to Upper Kurram. According to the district administration, so far, two bunkers have been demolished in the areas, Pewar and Gido, while 28 have been removed in Lower Kurram.

Official sources estimate that there are over 250 bunkers in Kurram, with 30 already dismantled.

Additionally, convoys carrying food and essential supplies continue to be dispatched to Kurram, ensuring the availability of necessary goods in the region.