Mortal remains of 13 Pakistanis to be brought back from Morocco this week: FO

Mortal remains of 13 Pakistani nationals, who lost their lives in Morocco boat incident last month, would be brought back homeland this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affair announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that the mortal remains of four deceased Pakistanis are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday).

They include Hamid Shabbir from Mandi Bahauddin, Muhammad Arslan Khan from Shaikhupura, Qaiser Iqbal from Gujrat and Sajjad Ali from Mandi Bahauddin, Radio Pakistan reported.

In line with the repatriation process, the government has coordinated a series of arrangements to ensure the smooth arrival and transport of the mortal remains.

A facilitation desk has been set up at Islamabad International Airport to assist the families of the deceased, while ambulances will be made available to transfer the bodies to their final destinations.

A medical team will be on standby to provide any necessary support, and a mortuary will be arranged for the temporary storage of the remains.

Additionally, media coverage will be arranged in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while the Ministry of Interior will ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures for the process.