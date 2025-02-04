Army vows to thwart foreign-backed proxies plans to disrupt Balochistan peace

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir presiding over 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, February 4, 2025. — ISPR

Days after a militant attack in Balochistan claimed the lives of 18 security personnel, the military's brass vowed to thwart nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

The resolve was expressed during the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to mislead and radicalise the youth of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan," the forum reaffirmed.

The meeting came days after 18 soldiers were martyred while thwarting an "act of terrorism" in Balochistan, adding that 23 terrorists were killed in subsequent clearance operations.

The ISPR had said the terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher in Kalat district. "On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly innocent civilians."

It said that security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, “who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace".

However, the ISPR said that 18 soldiers "made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom" during the conduct of operations, adding that sanitisation operations were being conducted and the "perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS Munir also visited Quetta and met security forces personnel at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

During today's conference, the participants paid profound tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and citizens who have laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability.

The participants expressed grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists and demanded "concrete and tangible actions" by the interim Afghan government.

"The forum stressed the imperative of concrete and tangible actions by interim Afghan government against Fitna Al Khawarij instead of denials as well as continuing with the strategy of undertaking all necessary measures in defence of Pakistan and its people," the military's media wing said.

The participants also underscored the need to accelerate people-centric socio-economic development initiatives in Balochistan, recognising the urgency of countering externally driven narratives of exclusion.

Commending the operational preparedness of all formations, the army chief emphasised the importance of sustained mission-oriented training, enhanced military cooperation, and the conduct of joint exercises in both conventional and counter-terrorism domains.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the regional, and internal security landscape, assessing the full spectrum of threats. The prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary was discussed, said the statement.

In solidarity with the resilient people of Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum strongly condemned the continued blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), recognising them as a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the forum emphasised the significance of international engagement in addressing these persistent violations.

The forum also took serious note of the recent "reckless and provocative statements" from the Indian military leadership, terming them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.

While addressing the forum, the COAS said: "These hollow statements from the Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights."

"Any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with full and resolute force of the state, God willing," the army chief warned.

Concluding the conference, Gen Munir reaffirmed that the military leadership remains fully cognizant of the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation and is resolute in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities with the steadfast support of the proud people of Pakistan.