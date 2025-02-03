President Zardari to depart for China on five-day official visit tomorrow

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — X/MediaCellPPP/File

President Asif Ali Zardari, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, will undertake a five-day state visit to China from February 4 to 8, 2025.

During the visit, President Zardari would hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, counter-terrorism and security collaboration, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives, said FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.

The spokesperson said that the two sides would also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

“At the special invitation of the Chinese government, the president will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China,” he added.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, he added.

It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability, said the FO spokesperson.

Earlier, sources privy to the matter had told The News, that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti would be part of entourage of President Zardari’s visit to China.

The source further said that developmental projects of Sindh and Balochistan would also be discussed with the Chinese authorities.

It would be first visit of President Zardari to China during this stint.