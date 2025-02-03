CJP Afridi hails judges' transfers as 'positive' step

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has endorsed the transfer of judges as a constitutional and constructive move, stressing the need for appointing more judges from different provinces to ensure broader representation in the judiciary.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Press Association in Islamabad, Justice Afridi addressed concerns over the transfer of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, saying that Islamabad represents the Centre.

He said, "We are sent to school to become gentlemen," adding that he had no objections to the transfers as they were conducted under constitutional provisions.

Referring to Article 200, he pointed out that a Balochi-speaking and Sindhi-speaking judge had joined the IHC, reinforcing national integration.

He further said that the federation belongs to the entire country, and the inclusion of judges from different provinces was a welcome move.

When asked about judges’ reservations regarding the transfers, the chief justice assured that he was actively working to address concerns and would continue efforts in this regard.

"I will meet with all judges, including those of the high courts, and with time, everything will be resolved," he added.

Three judges — from Sindh, Balochistan, and Lahore — had been transferred to the IHC last week, drawing severe criticism from the legal fraternity.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court were among those transferred to the federal territory's court. They have begun their duties as well.

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) are observing a strike today against the move.

Moreover, last week, five judges of the IHC penned a letter to CJP Afridi and expressed concerns over reports claiming that a transferred judge would be considered for the post of chief justice of the federal territory's court.

The letter — signed by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Saman Rafat Imtiaz — was addressed to CJP Yahya Afridi, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, and SHC Chief Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui.