Cop escorting polio workers martyred in KP ambush

Police officials inspecting the crime scene after a shootout on polio vaccination team in this undated image. — Geo News

KHYBER: A polio vaccination team was ambushed by armed assailants during the inoculation drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, resulting in the martyrdom of the cop providing security.

The inoculation team was attacked in the Bakarabad area on the first day of anti-polio virus campaign, which was launched across the country this morning.

Fortunately, the polio workers remained safe in the attack but the policeman assigned for their security was martyred.

Constable Abdul Khaliq. — Reporter

Police said that assailants managed to escape after the attack, while the vaccination drive was suspended in the area.

The martyred cop was identified as constable Abdul Khaliq.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area within the jurisdiction of Jamrudabad Police Station.

Checkpoints were also established at various locations to apprehend the terrorists, police said.

A health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the polio vaccination team was recalled from the Bakarabad area, and the campaign there had been postponed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched seven-day anti-polio campaign across the country, the first this year. A total of 945 polio teams are participating in the campaign, aiming to vaccinate 208,000 children in the Khyber district.

Meanwhile, anti-polio vaccination drives kicked off in various parts of Punjab, KP, Sindh and Balochistan. However, the campaign in Quetta will begin tomorrow.

While inaugurating the campaign, the premier reaffirmed his government’s determination to eliminate the crippling disease from the country. He said that the national polio vaccination drive would target millions of children in the country to save their future and health.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic and the vaccination teams frequently come under attack, which at times also results in the deaths of polio workers and security personnel.

The country has seen an alarming surge in polio cases last year, recording 77 cases compared to six in 2023.

Polio can easily be prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of vaccine, but authorities’ rigorous efforts towards polio eradication face significant challenges, particularly in areas where insecurity, misinformation, and parental refusals hinder vaccination campaigns. Scores of polio vaccination workers and their escorts have been killed in similar attacks over the years.