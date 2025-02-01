Naqvi says US trip to bear more positive results soon

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressing a press conference on October 9, 2024 in Islamabad. — APP

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that the diplomatic efforts made during his recent visit to Washington in connection with President Donald Trump’s inauguration would yield more positive results soon.

During his interaction with journalists after inaugurating a passport officer in Lahore's Township, the interior minister said: “Pakistan and the US governments enjoy very good ties. I met a number of [US] senators and congressmen.

“You will see positive results very soon,” he added.

In a bid to engage with the new US administration, the interior minister, last month, visited the US and held meetings with Trump’s foreign policy team and key lawmakers.

According to APP, the interior minister, during his visit to the US, attended a special dinner reception at the Lincoln Liberty Hall in Washington, where he met with American senators, members of Congress, and prominent figures, including Senator Tommy Tuberville, Member of Congress Ken Calvert and others.

During his interaction with US lawmakers, Naqvi expressed hope that a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations would begin during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

He also met with US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan in Washington and assured full cooperation at all levels to promote Pak-US relations.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Naqvi said the government was taking action against human trafficking.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that revamping of Federal Investigation Agency is on the cards to curb human trafficking.

“Human traffickers are bringing a bad name for the country, which cannot be tolerated,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding problems being faced by people for getting passports, the minister said Model Centers were being established to facilitate the public at large.

To another query, the minister, without naming the PTI, said: “We will request the political party in connection with [its expected protest] on February 8.”

The former ruling party had announced to observe February 8 as “Black Day” to protest against its “stolen mandate” during the general elections last year.

The government had made a request on November 26, he said, adding that the state would come into action if the PTI leadership does not comply with the directions.