COAS General Syed Asim Munir receives a briefing on security situation during his visit to Balochistan on February 1, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed on Saturday that so-called 'frenemies' will undoubtedly be defeated by the resilience of the proud nation of Pakistan and its armed forces.

"Those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us," said the COAS during his visit to Balochistan.

"No matter what these so called 'frenemies' may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah."

The ISPR said the army chief was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing security situation in the province which was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

Along with the governor and chief minister of the province, he offered funeral prayers for the Shaheeds (martyrs) and visited the injured soldiers at Combined Military Hospital Quetta, appreciating their unwavering commitment to defending the country at all costs.

Speaking to officers, General Munir said that in the defence of our motherland and its people, “we will definitely retaliate and hunt you down, whenever required and wherever you may be.”

COAS also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of Army, Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism.

He reassured Army's resolve to ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan, while also reaffirming commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

23 terrorists killed in operations

Earlier today, as many as 23 terrorists were killed in separate operations in Balochistan, according to the military's media wing.

The ISPR said that 18 FC soldiers embraced martyrdom during the Mangocher operation last night, when terrorists had attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher.

At the behest of inimical and hostile forces, the ISPR said, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of the province by targeting mainly innocent civilians.

In response, security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent 12 terrorists to hell, ensuring the security and protection of the local populace, it said.

In a follow-up sanitisation operation in Harnai on Saturday, added the military's media wing, 11 terrorists were gunned down, bringing the total number of killed militants to 23.

The sanitisation operations would continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice, the ISPR said.