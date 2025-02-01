A general view of the Peshawar High Court. — PPI/File

PESHAWAR: Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Syed Kausar Ali Shah has tendered resignation from his post over alleged discrimination from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

"The primary reason for resignation is the discrimination I endured from the JCP, due to non-furnishing of an affidavit of resignation from my membership with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)," the former AAG wrote in his resignation submitted to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Sources told Geo News that PTI-backed Shah tendered his resignation after he was not considered for the post of additional judge in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

"As a result, I no longer wish to continue my services under the current governmental regime," he added. In his letter, he thanked the PTI founder Imran Khan for granting him the opportunities that "shaped his professional journey".

Meanwhile, a meeting of the judicial commission was held on Saturday under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yayha Afridi in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, the JCP approved the appointment of 10 additional judges for the Peshawar High Court.

Initially, the meeting's agenda was to appoint nine judges but PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim demanded an additional judge, to which CJP Afridi agreed, sources said. Sources further said that three members of the judicial commission objected to the appointment of 10 additional judges instead of 9.

According to a press release issued by JCP, two session judges: Farah Jamshed and Inam Ullah Khan and eight advocates, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Abdul Fayaz, Sabit Ullah Khan, Salah ud Din, Sadiq Ali, Syed Mudasser Ameer, Aurangzeb and Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah were approved for appointment in PHC.

"The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies," the press release stated.