23 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops take part in an operation at an undisclosed location. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Eighteen Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers embraced martyrdom during an operation in the Mangocher area of Balochistan's Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said last night, terrorists had attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher.

At the behest of inimical and hostile forces, the ISPR said, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of the province by targeting mainly innocent civilians.

In response, security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent 12 terrorists to hell, ensuring the security and protection of the local populace, it said.

"However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of [the] soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat."

In a follow-up sanitisation operation on Saturday, added the military's media wing, 11 terrorists were gunned down in Harnai district, bringing the total number of killed militants to 23.

The sanitisation operations would continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice, the ISPR said.

The security forces, it said, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan and such "sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve".

Commenting on the troops' martyrdom, Defence Analyst Qamar Cheema stressed internationalising the issue of advanced weapons in Afghanistan. Even US President Donald Trump last night demanded back the US weapons left in Afghanistan, he told Geo News.

He asked how long the Pakistan security personnel will keep sacrificing their lives.

"The huge cache of modern weapons is being used by the TTP with the political support from India. We should raise this issue as well. We are non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and members of its Da’esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee as well, so, we should capitalise on it,” he said.

Urging political parties to sit together and discuss the alarming matter, Cheema said the nation should unite against such attacks and tell the world how the US weapon was being used against our FC forces and the people of the country.

"We should take our perspective on international forums. How long will Pakistan bleed to maintain peace in the world? Is our blood so cheap?,” he asked.

Reacting to the development, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel.

The president paid tribute to the martyred personnel and prayed for their high ranks and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, read the press release issued by the President Secretariat's Press Wing.

He also observed that terrorist elements wanted to disrupt the peace of Balochistan and reiterated that security forces would continue their operations to eliminate enemies of the country.

The incident comes less than a day after separate anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 10 terrorists in five operations in different areas of KP, the ISPR said on Friday.

The operations are part of a sustained effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to "CRSS Annual Security Report 2024" issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e., 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63% of the total recorded this year, marking 73% more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country's security landscape.