Women college superintendent runs off with over Rs0.9m collected as exam fees

KARACHI: A superintendent of women’s government college in Karachi has run off with more than Rs900,000 that was collected from students as examination fees, said officials.

At least 81 female students at the Government Degree College for Women in Nazimabad paid cash Rs910,200 in terms of exam fees.

Meanwhile, College Principal Shehla Bashir has lodged an FIR at Rizvia police station against the official. As per the FIR, the suspect misappropriated more than 0.9 million from college students.

The principal told police that the superintendent had not visited the college since January 25. The suspect, she said, himself took the money instead of depositing it with the bank.

Moreover, talking to Geo News, police said they were trying to arrest the college official.

On the other hand, an affectee college student said they had to take an exam on Saturday (today) but they did not have an admit card.

Speaking on progress on the matter of admit cards, the college dean said they collected and submitted the students' documents to the board management till late last night.

“Most of the pupils' admit cards have been delivered with the help of the board management, while the rest of them will get theirs today,” the official said.

The principal said the students were receiving admit cards for their associate degree.

The official said the students paid the superintendent extra money and did not receive voucher as well despite instructions in this regard.