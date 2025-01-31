Cold to sweep Karachi again from tomorrow

Karachi will experience cold weather from tomorrow with the minimum temperature hovering between 11°C and 14°C tonight, a meteorological analyst said on Friday.
The wind direction has changed in the port city and the winds are now blowing from the north-west direction, the analyst added.
The change in the wind direction has also brought forth a decrease in the humidity ratio in the air.
Last week, weather analysts predicted Karachi to witness warmer days with temperatures to go up to 26°C to 28°C during the day and dropping to a minimum of 11°C to 13°C.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also predicted the weather to remain cold and dry with the minimum temperature in the metropolis expected to remain from 9°C to 11°C on January 26.
The national weather agency had reported that the humidity in the air would remain around 41% with winds to blow from the northeast at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour.
According to the PMD, rainfall from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, was 40% below normal across Pakistan, with Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab being the most affected provinces.
The rainfall deficits of 52%, 45%, and 42%, respectively, have been recorded. The drought is particularly affecting rain-fed areas.
