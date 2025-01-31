Katy Perry, Billie Eilish team up to support LA wildfire victims

Katy Perry and Billie Eilish team up to support LA wildfire victims

Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, and Nirvana, music icons who rule the music industry with their vocals talent, recently teamed up for an unforgettable night at FireAid, star-studded event which aimed at raising money for all those victims who suffered from LA wildfire.

The concert was a perfect blend of heart, talent, and generosity, with each artist giving their all to help those in need.

Nirvana's remaining members shocked the crowd by coming together again with some incredible female voices such as, Joan Jett and Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth joined the band on stage, giving fans most stunning performance.

The Eaton and Palisades fires, caused by strong winds during one of California's driest years, killed almost 28 people and destroyed over 12,000 buildings since January 7. These fires are among the worst the state has ever seen.

On Thursday night at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Green Day rocked the stage with performance alongside Oscar winner Eilish. To everyone’s surprise, rapper Dr. Dre also made a special appearance, teaming up with Anderson Paak.

Lady Gaga also wowed the audience with her popular hits and even debuted a new song, performing it beautifully on the piano.

"It’s just for tonight, it’s just for you," she said.

"Time is a healer."

Furthermore, thousands of people raised their voice and extended their support to those families who lost everything during life-threatening wildfire.