10 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers stand near the debris of a house which was destroyed during a military operation against Taliban militants in the town of Miranshah in North Waziristan July 9, 2014. — Reuters

At least 10 terrorists were killed in five separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area of Khulachi in Dera Ismail Khan district.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location and resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, security forces engaged in four separate encounters in general areas of Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali in North Waziristan district. During the exchange of fire, the ISPR said, six terrorists were successfully neutralised by the troops.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians," it said.

Furthermore, the military’s media wing said, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the "security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country".

The operations are part of a sustained effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e., 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63% of the total recorded this year, marking 73% more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country's security landscape.