Man kills teenage daughter over 'objectionable' TikTok videos in Quetta

A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash

QUETTA: A man in Quetta admitted to killing his teenage daughter over making 'objectionable' TikTok videos, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on a street in the capital of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Suspect Anwar ul-Haq, who had recently brought his family back to Pakistan from the United States initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his American-born, 15-year-old daughter before he confessed to the crime, police official Babar Baloch said.

The suspect, Anwar ul-Haq, initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his American-born, 15-year-old daughter before he confessed to the crime, police official Babar Baloch said.

"Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering," another police investigator, Zohaib Mohsin, said. "We have her phone. It is locked," he told Reuters. "We are probing all aspects, including honour killing."

The family had recently returned to Balochistan province having lived in the United States for about 25 years, Baloch said.

The suspect has US citizenship, the officer said. He said Haq had told him his daughter began creating "objectionable" content on the social media platform TikTok when she lived in the United States.

He told police that she continued to share videos on the platform after returning to Pakistan. Baloch said the main suspect's brother-in-law had also been arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said they had charged Haq with the murder. They did not offer proof of Haq's US citizenship except for the suspect's own testimony and declined to say whether the US embassy had been informed of the incident.

His family declined to respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

More than 54 million people use TikTok in Pakistan, a nation of 241 million. The government has blocked the video-sharing app several times in recent years over content moderation.

Islamabad often takes issue with what it terms "obscene content" with the social media platform, which has lately started complying with requests from Pakistan to remove certain content.

Over 1,000 women are killed each year in Pakistan at the hands of community or family members over perceived damage to "honour", according to independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

That could involve eloping, posting social media content, fraternising with men, or any other infraction against conservative values relating to women.