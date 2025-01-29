Pro-Imran tweets: Trump's associate says Grennel 'may have been misled'

(From left to right): Former prime minister Imran Khan, Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach and Trump's aide Richard Grenell. — Reuters/Geo News/Screengrab

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Texas hedge fund manager and a close associate of the Trump family, Gentry Beach, said that US President Donald Trump's aide Richard Grenell "may have been misled" after the latter posted several posts on X demanding the release of former premier and PTI founder Imran Khan.

Gentry Beach, who is in Islamabad leading a business delegation, said that he was sure that Grenell has a much better understanding of the complicated issues facing Pakistanis and that may have been the reason he has stopped tweeting in support of PTI.

Grenell, who is working closely with President Trump, has deleted dozens of tweets he did in support of Imran, but two tweets remain on his timeline.

Beach, during an interview in Islamabad, said: “Richard Grenell is one of the finest Americans that I have ever met. He gets more done in a week than most people do in a year. He is absolutely effective, incredibly smart and humble. I am in awe of ambassador Grenell. I would say I do believe he may have been misled around some of these issues by certain individuals.”

Beach claimed that there is a lobby in the US that spends $2 to 3 million per month “related to Imran Khan”.

“I am not an expert on these things but I do believe that Grenell has a better understanding of the true evidence today than before. He has a better understanding now.”

Beach said he would be surprised if Grenell started tweeting again. “I do believe he’s supportive of the American interests here. I do believe he’s supportive of the current administration, and business people like myself who are trying to make bridges. Currently, Grenell is having to clean the mess the Biden administration left behind all over the world. He is the perfect person to do this. I know Trump loves him dearly. He is a huge asset to the US.”

He added: “I spoke to him and he said he has a better understanding of facts now than before. I would be surprised if he retweeted or any of the things he was doing before. I think he understands it’s a much more complicated situation. He may have been misled by some individuals and he probably has a better understanding than before.”

A high-level United States investment delegation, led by Beach, is in Pakistan for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic and bilateral ties. Beach, a close business associate of US President Donald Trump, is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing investment agreements between the two countries, sources have said.

The visit comes shortly after the new US administration took office and is being seen as a significant diplomatic and economic breakthrough. During their stay, the delegation is set to finalise investment deals, opening avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including energy, technology, and infrastructure.

Sources familiar with the discussions highlight Beach’s presence as a key factor in fostering US investor confidence in Pakistan. Known for his active involvement in Trump’s election campaigns, his visit underscores renewed American interest in Pakistan’s business landscape. This marks the first visit by a US delegation since the transition of power in Washington, further adding to its significance.

The visit follows Beach’s recent remarks at an event in Mar-a-Lago, where he commended Pakistan for its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices, losing thousands of lives to terrorism, and deserves immense recognition for its efforts,” he stated.

He also described Pakistan as an “incredible country” with strong potential for US investors, expressing optimism about future trade ties under the Trump administration. “Pakistanis are ready to engage with the US on equal terms as partners and good friends,” he added.

Beach urged President Trump to deepen cooperation with Pakistan, advocating for stronger economic and strategic ties. “The US and Pakistan should work together as equal partners to drive mutual progress and strengthen their relationship,” he said.