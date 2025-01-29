Peca amendment bill becomes law as president grants assent

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — X/@MediaCellPPP

ISLAMABAD: The contentious Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Peca) (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Wednesday received assent from President Asif Ali Zardari a day after the Senate passed the tweaks despite protest by the opposition and journalistic bodies.



According to a press release issued by the President House, the president signed the bill into law after it was passed by the National Assembly and Senate.

He also signed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025 as well as the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The development comes a day after the Senate passed amendments to the controversial bill, triggering protests across the country.

Opposition parties and journalists' bodies staged joint protests across the country against the contentious tweaks to the Peca law after declaring it "controversial" over "lack of clarity" in many legal aspects, including the use of the term "fake news". Media workers fear the amended law will also be used to target them and will impact the freedom of press.

Additionally, the media fraternity also expressed anger over the incumbent government for passing the amendments without either consulting them or taking them into confidence.

Meanwhile, ANP’s Aimal Wali said it was a "draconian law" as it imposed restrictions on freedom of speech. "The bill smells of boots," he said, announcing a walkout from the parliament with other members of his party.

Peca bill

The bill titled "Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025" included new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating "false" information.

The government lowered the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years, according to the bill, while they would also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

"Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” Section 26A of the bill said.

Meanwhile, the newly amendment bill also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

The statement of objects and reasons said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to modernise and enhance the legislative framework for combating cybercrime in Pakistan, ensuring alignment with present-day requirements and addressing the growing complexities of cyber threats.

Furthermore, it stated, any person "aggrieved by fake and false information" can approach the authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the authority would issue orders no later than 24 hours on the request.

According to the bill, the authority should consist of a chairperson and eight other members out of which the secretary Ministry of Interior, the Pemra chairman and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman or any member of PTA. "The Chairperson and five members, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the federal government for a non-extendable period of live years," it added.

The proposed changes also stated that the authority might require any social media platform to enlist with it any manner, form and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed.

It added that apart from the requirements of the act, additional conditions or requisites as deemed appropriate might also be stipulated while enlisting a social media platform.

The bill stated that the authority would have the power to issue directions to a social media platform for removal or blocking of online content if it was against the ideology of Pakistan;

incites the public to violate the law, take the law into own hands, to coerce, intimidate or terrorise public, individuals, groups, communities, government officials and institutions

incites the public or section of the public to cause damage to governmental or private property

coerce or intimidate the public or section of the public and thereby prevent them from carrying on their lawful trade and disrupting civic life

incite hatred and contempt on religious, sectarian or ethnic basis to stir up violence or cause internal disturbance

contains anything obscene or pornographic in contravention of any applicable law

is known to be fake or false or there existed sufficient reasons to believe that the same may be fake or false beyond a reasonable doubt

contains aspersions against any person, including members of judiciary, armed forces, parliament or a provincial assembly

or promoted and encouraged terrorism and other forms of violence against the state or its institutions.

Additionally, the newly amendments also proposed the constitution of a Social Media Complaint Council to receive and process complaints made by aggrieved parties against violation of any provision of the cybercrime law.

The bill also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection Tribunals. Each tribunal will be consisted of a chairperson qualified to be a high court judge, a journalist registered with a press club, and a software engineer.

Tribunals must resolve cases within 90 days, with appeals allowed to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

It also proposed the establishment of an investigation agency to be called the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for inquiry into, investigation and prosecution of the offences specified under this Act.