Sharif family members issued 'threat alert' by UK police

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets his brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in London, UK. — APP/X/File

LONDON: UK police warned members of former premier Nawaz Sharif's family in London about a "serious threat of a violent attack from unidentified individuals", sources told Geo News, adding that the alert was based on intelligence reports.

Trusted security sources revealed that the West Midlands Police informed the London Metropolitan Police about the threat to members of the Sharif family.

The sources added that the threat alert was generated by the West Midlands police through its intelligence monitoring system.

Detectives from Scotland Yard visited Avenfield flats and informed the family about the threat and issued safety guidelines to the family, the sources added.

The police also told the Sharif family members to stay vigilant and exercise caution in their movements, according to information.

The police have not revealed where the threat came from or who is involved. It was learnt that the police told the family that it has already done its job of what it needed to do to counter the threat.

Two weeks ago, activist Gulfam Hussain was arrested by the Scotland Yard from outside Avenfield flats.

He is now on bail but barred from going near the Avenfield flats. His arrest, as per the sources, is not related to the threat alert generated by the West Midlands Police.

Gulfam was arrested by the police on a complaint made by Khurram Butt, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing leader in the UK.

Most of the Sharif family members no longer live in London and have already relocated to Pakistan.

After spending nearly three years in exile, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan in November 2023. Hussain Nawaz lives almost full time in Saudi Arabia but his wife and children live in London. Hasan Nawaz Sharif lives full time in Lahore where he is assisting his father.

Nawaz's youngest daughter and Ali Dar's wife lives in Lahore. Dar, who lived in London throughout the time when Nawaz was here in exile the last time, packed up around eight months ago and lives full-time in Lahore.

Nawaz's grandson and Hussain's son Zayd Hussain got married in Lahore last month. The Sharif family members didn't return calls.