'Baseless campaign': Naqvi rejects claims of attending anti-China event in US

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi speaks during an interaction with journalists in Houston, Texas, US, on January 26, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified on Sunday that he did not attend any anti-China event during his recent visit to the United States and termed the media reports "malicious fabrication" and "baseless campaign" to harm his reputation.

His clarification came amid reports of the Indian and local media outlets, as well as social media posts claiming that the interior minister attended a lobbying group's event which was involved in campaigning against China's ruling Chinese Communist Party.

He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumours would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.

The interior minister also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.

The interior minister also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism.

He further said that his meetings with members of Congress were productive, stressing that terrorism is not just Pakistan's issue but a collective fight.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holds a meeting with US Congressman Joe Wilson during his visit to the United States. — Screengrab/X/@MOIofficialGoP

Naqvi reiterated the government's resolve to deal firmly with those who take up arms against Pakistan.

The interior minister was on a visit to the US this week where he attended various events and meetings with US senators and Congressmen including Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jack Bergman, Joe Wilson, Rob Bresnahan, Henry Cuellar, and Maxine Waters.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holds a meeting with US Congressman Rob Bresnahan during his visit to the United States. — Screengrab/X/@MOIofficialGoP

During his meetings with the US lawmakers, he held discussions on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral ties and regional peace, particularly the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Naqvi's meetings were held after Donald Trump assumed second term as the 47th president of the United States earlier this month. Following his oath, Pakistan's top leadership had expressed hope that both countries would further cement bilateral ties under the new US administration.