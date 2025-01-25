Security forces neutralise 30 terrorists in three KP operations

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: At least 30 terrorists were killed during three separate counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

"After the troops effectively engaged the terrorists at their location, eighteen khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured," the statement said.

In another operation in the province's Karak district, security forces "successfully neutralised eight terrorists."

In a third encounter that took place in the general area of Bagh, Khyber district, security forces gunned down four terrorists including ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman aka Qari Ismail and Mukhlis, while two terrorists sustained injuries.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

The military's media wing added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the "security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country".

The operations are part of a sustained effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e., 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63% of the total recorded this year, marking 73% more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country's security landscape.