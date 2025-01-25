FO announces repatriation of Morocco boat tragedy survivors

An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

As many as 22 Pakistani nationals, who survived a recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port of Morocco, would be repatriated in batches, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“Following thorough investigations and careful coordination with Moroccan authorities, these individuals will be returned to Pakistan in batches," said Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.

The spokesperson further said that the Pakistan Embassy in Rabat had been working closely with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalise the complex repatriation procedure.

The embassy's consular team in Dakhla had been instrumental in planning the return of the survivors, he said, adding: “The Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has been actively engaged in monitoring the situation, providing necessary support to the affected individuals, and maintaining active communication with their families.”

Identity verification remained a critical component of this process which was completed expeditiously in coordination with the interior ministry and the relevant departments, asserted the FO.

Separately, the ministry was also facilitating the return of 11 Pakistani nationals from Mauritania, the spokesperson said, adding that these individuals had voluntarily chosen to return home and will be part of a separate repatriation process.

The welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad remains an important priority of the government and it will continue to work to extend all possible facilitation in this regard, the FO spokesperson added.

The tragic incident occurred on January 16 when a boat carrying irregular migrants from the African nation of Mauritania to Spain capsized. 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, lost their lives.

Although, as many as 36 Pakistani citizens were rescued, the rest remain missing which, as per a report from the Pakistani Embassy, should be presumed dead.

The ill-fated boat departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 migrants on board. Moroccan authorities reported that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals and noted that it had rescued 36 people after the accident.

A record 10,457 migrants, or 30 people a day, died trying to reach Spain in 2024, most while attempting to cross the Atlantic route from West African countries such as Mauritania and Senegal to the Canary islands, according to Walking Borders.

Last week, the federal government launched a high-level investigation into the tragic boat accident in Morocco.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee to oversee the inquiry.