Security forces neutralise four terrorists in Khyber IBO

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district on Saturday and neutralised four terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military's media wing added that security personnel conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Bagh.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorist location during the conduct of the operation, resulting in the killing of four terrorists including ring leaders, Aziz ur Rehman alias Qari Ismail and Mukhlis.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians," the military's media wing said.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."

President, PM laud security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for neutralising four terrorists during an operation in District Khyber.

The president praised the bravery of the security forces for successfully eliminating four terrorists including a key terrorist leader during an IBO, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

"Security forces are carrying out operations to eradicate the specter of terrorism," the president said, adding the entire nation stood united against terrorism.

The president further said that operations against "Fitna al Khwarij" would continue till the complete eradication of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the officers and personnel of the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists in Bagh area of Khyber district.

He praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for neutralising four terrorists including their key leaders.

"We will continue the fight against the menace of terrorism till it is completely eradicated from the country," he reiterated.

He further said that he along with the entire nation, stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The premier reiterated that they would foil the nefarious designs of terrorists to spread chaos and unrest in the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e., 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63% of the total recorded this year, marking 73% more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country's security landscape.