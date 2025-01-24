PTI MNA Junaid Akbar elected unopposed as PAC chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Junaid Akbar. — Facebook/JunaidAkbarMNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar has been elected unopposed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The post was lying vacant since the incumbent government came into power following the February 2024 elections.

The Public Accounts Committee is considered one of the most powerful parliamentary bodies, with the authority to summon any individual or record from government departments in financial matters.

As per parliamentary norms established following the 2008 general elections, the chair of the PAC is traditionally allotted to the opposition, a practice which continues till today.

During the meeting summoned to elect the PAC chairman, PML-N Chief Whip Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, NA and Senate opposition leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, respectively, recommended Akbar's name for the slot.

The election was held when the quorum of the committee was completed.

PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Yousuf Zaman and others raised their hands in support of Junaid Akbar.

Earlier, the PTI had nominated MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for the PAC’s chairmanship, but later replaced him with Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s spokesperson.

