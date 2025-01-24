Perpetrators involved in human trafficking to be brought to justice: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) chairs a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan on January 24, 2025. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a special task force, led by himself, to combat human trafficking gangs operating in the country.

“We will bring the perpetrators involved in human trafficking to justice,” the prime minister resolved while chairing a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan.

The development came days after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) kicked off a probe against its 20 officials over their alleged involvement in human smuggling.

Moreover, the federal government had launched a high-level probe into the tragic boat incidents in Morocco wherein at least 44 Pakistanis drowned while attempting to reach Spain from West Africa earlier this month.

In another incident, more than 80 Pakistanis drowned after their boats capsized near Greece on the night between December 13 and 14, 2024.

During the meeting today, the premier was briefed on the groups involved in the deaths of Pakistanis in the illegal immigrant boat incidents, arrests made by various institutions in Pakistan, FIRs filed, and the future course of action.

The prime minister stressed to speed up the pace of arrests of those involved in human trafficking and directed all the relevant departments including the foreign ministry to play their active role in identifying the human smugglers.

He said that the entire nation was deeply saddened by the heartbreaking incident of the deaths of Pakistanis in the boat of illegal immigrants.

The meeting was informed that six organised human trafficking groups had been identified, 12 FIRs filed, 25 individuals identified, three key suspects arrested, and the names of 16 individuals had been added to the passport control list.

The meeting was also updated on the actions taken against suspected FIA personnel and officers. Besides it was also informed about the report from the overseas investigative committee.

The prime minister instructed to identify the human trafficking groups and exemplary punishment should be given to them.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were among the attendees of the meeting.











