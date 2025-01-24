Gwadar airport commences international flights

Image shows the CAA logo on Gwadar airport building. — Aviation Ministry website/File

KARACHI: International flight operations have officially begun at the New Gwadar International Airport, with the inaugural flight, PK-197 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), departing for Muscat at 9:41am today.

The same ATR aircraft is scheduled to return from Muscat to Gwadar later this afternoon as flight PK-198.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft arrived in Gwadar from Karachi, operating as flight PK-503 and carrying passengers to the modern facility.

PIA has launched one weekly international flight to Muscat from the New Gwadar International Airport. On the inaugural flight, 39 passengers departed for Muscat, with senior PIA officials bidding them farewell at the airport.

The airport, a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), became operational on January 20. While it is fully equipped to handle large Airbus and Boeing aircraft, the national airline is currently operating ATR planes on the Gwadar route due to low passenger demand.

Aviation sources revealed that larger aircraft would be deployed as demand increases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the operationalisation of the Gwadar airport, describing it as a significant step toward linking Gwadar with Central Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries.

The airport’s first commercial flight, PK-503, landed on Monday with 46 passengers on board. The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute, and a ceremony attended by Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel, and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti.

Spanning 4,300 acres, the New Gwadar International Airport is Pakistan’s largest airport by area. Located 26 kilometers from Gwadar city in the Gurandani area, the facility features a 3,658-meter-long runway capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

Constructed at a cost of $246 million, funded by Pakistan, China, and Oman, the airport boasts state-of-the-art air traffic control systems, navigational aids, and security features. It is designed to handle 400,000 passengers annually and offers modern amenities for travelers.

With international flights now operational, the New Gwadar International Airport is expected to become a crucial link connecting Pakistan to regional and international hubs.