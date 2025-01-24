PTI-govt negotiations have been put on hold: Gohar

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan (left) and party’s founder Imran Khan in these undated photos. — AFP/Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that party founder Imran Khan has halted the ongoing talks with the government.

During a media interaction upon reaching Parliament House, Barrister Gohar highlighted that the PTI had entered discussions with an open heart, presenting only two demands — the formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and last year's November protest in Islamabad, as well as the release of "political prisoners".

PTI chairman's statement contrasts his earlier announcement of calling off the ongoing talks with the government over the latter's failure to form the judicial commission within the seven-day period set by the former ruling party.

"The founder of PTI has categorically announced that no further rounds of negotiations will take place," Gohar had said while speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Thursday.



The ongoing dialogue between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and PTI commenced in late December after months of heightened political tensions.

However, weeks of talks — with three sessions taking place so far — have made little progress on key matters.

The Khan-founded party, in its written charter of demands presented to the government during the third session on January 16, had demanded the formation of two judicial commissions — mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days — and the release of "political prisoners".

The PTI's announcement, however, drew criticism from the government which called out the party for having a rigid attitude and urged it to reconsider its decision.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.