Rigidity hampers negotiation progress, says Sadiq after PTI stonewalls talks

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chairs a session on March 3, 2024. — Facebook/Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) refusal to attend the fourth round of talks with the government, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that the matters can only be resolved through negotiations but regretted that "rigidity" hampers the process.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk', he said that the matters can only be resolved through negotiations provided that the talks are "reasonable".

The remarks came after PTI senior leader Omar Ayub announced that they would not attend the upcoming fourth round of talks with the ruling coalition, calling the process "useless" without the formation of judicial commission.

"Constitution of judicial commission is necessary before the fourth round of talks," he said, adding that they would not sit at the negotiating table with the government anymore until the formation of the judicial commission.

The party had presented its demands to the government's negotiation committee in writing, seeking judicial probe into events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 as well as the release of "political prisoners", during the third round of parleys held on January 16.

PTI's 'charter of demands', available with Geo News, also mentions that if the government fails to constitute two separate commissions on the violent events, the party will not continue the negotiations. A sub-committee was also formed by the government's negotiation committee earlier this week to respond to the opposition's demands.

Speaking during the programme, NA Speaker said that progress can never be made if one sticks to one point. "Talks should have give-and-take, otherwise, it would not progress."

In response to a question, the NA Speaker said the opposition has publicly stated that the talks would only move forward once their demands are met.

"After holding two back-to-back meetings, the government members told me that they will take the proposals to their respective leadership and discuss them... the next round of talks is on January 22," he added.

Responding to another question, Sadiq said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was making efforts for facilitating a meeting between the opposition committee members with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Prime minister's aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah — while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' — noted that the government has formed a sub-committee, which would "humbly and respectfully" respond to the PTI's demand in writing.

"We would not snatch anything from the PTI if they attend [fourth round of talks]...negotiations are not a decree," he said.

"It [the committee] will finalise answers within the next one or two days... this is how negotiations work in a democratic political system," he said.

Later, the PM's aide said, the PTI could discuss the government's response and it is possible that "during the negotiations we can reach a consensus on common point".

‘Govt yet to decide on judicial commission’

Earlier in the day, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui — the government negotiation team spokesperson — said that the ruling coalition has not yet decided about forming the judicial commission so far.

He made the remarks following a meeting of a sub-committee, formed by the government to review and respond to the PTI’s demand.

Siddiqui said that the fourth round of talks with the PTI would take place on January 28, adding that they would hand over the government’s written response to the former ruling party during the sitting.

The sub-committee would also meet on Thursday and Friday as well, he said, adding: “The consultation process will continue.”

During today’s meeting, the body discussed the PTI’s demands in detail as the incarcerated PTI founder — who has been behind bars since August last year in multiple case ranging from corruption to terrorism — warned the government on January 20 of quitting talks if the judicial commission was not formed days within seven days.

Ijaz-ul-Haq, a member of the government’s team, said that the meeting discussed the PTI’s charter of demands and legal matters.

“[Our] response is under process,” he added.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the body was preparing its point-wise written response, which is expected to be shared with the PTI during the next round of talks.

The sub-committee would submit its response to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, following which he would convene a meeting of the negotiation committees from both sides, the sources added.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, senior PPP leader Naveed Qamar, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar and others were among the attendees of the meeting.