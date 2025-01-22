Talks with govt only after formation of judicial commission, says PTI

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan. — AFP/File

As the government is yet to decide on the formation of a judicial commission, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub on Wednesday announced that the opposition party would not attend the upcoming fourth round of talks with the ruling alliance.

His statement came shortly after, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation team, announced that the fourth round of talks between the ruling alliance and the embattled PTI would be held on January 28.

He further said the government has yet to decide about the judicial commission, one of the key demands of PTI for continuing talks.

The PTI, during the third round of talks held on January 16, finally presented its demands in writing, seeking probes into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of "political prisoners".

PTI's “charter of demands”, seen by Geo News, also mentioned that if the government failed to constitute two separate commissions on the events, the party will not continue the negotiations.

In a statement today, Ayub said: “Constitution of judicial commission is necessary before fourth round of talks.” He said that they would not sit at the negotiating table with the government anymore until the formation of the judicial commission.

“The PTI founder has issued clear instructions [in this regard],” he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.