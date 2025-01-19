Pakistan to appoint 19 new ambassadors for various countries

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointments of 19 ambassadors and consuls general of Pakistan for different countries.

Sources told Geo News that the premier would approve the summary on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, currently serving as Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), has been recommended for ambassador in Brussels, which is also the seat of EU headquarters.

Asima Rabbani will be appointed as ambassador to the Philippines while Abdul Hameed Bhutta will be designated as ambassador to Japan.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who also served as Foreign Office spokesperson, will be appointed as ambassador to Indonesia. Najeeb Durrani will be appointed as ambassador to Ghana.

Furthermore, sources said, Moazzam Shah will be appointed as ambassador to South Korea, Malik Muhammad Farooq as ambassador to South Africa, Syed Adil Gilani as ambassador to Morocco. At the same time, Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz were designated as ambassadors to African countries.

Syed Haider Shah will be appointed as ambassador to the Netherlands, Amir Shaukat as ambassador to Egypt, Shehryar Akbar as ambassador to Czech Republic and Marghoob Saleem Butt as ambassador to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Zaman Mehdi will be designated as consul general in Chicago, Wajid Hashmi as consul general in Melbourne, Tanveer Bhatti as consul general in the Chinese city of Chengdu, and Imtiaz Gondal as consul general in Manchester.