Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have eliminated five terrorists including their ring leader during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The security forces effectively engaged the terrorist's location during the conduct of the IBO today which resulted in the killing of five terrorists including their ring leader, Abidullah alias Turab. At the same time, a terrorist was also apprehended.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij [terrorists], who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians," it added.

The military's media wing said that a sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," it concluded.

A day earlier, the ISPR said security forces had eliminated at least 22 terrorists in Tirah in "extensive IBOs" being conducted in the area since December 14, 2024.

"In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the area against the khwarij [terrorists]," the ISPR said.

Not only have the security forces neutralised nearly two dozen terrorists but 18 terrorists also sustained injuries during separate operations.

"The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."

In a recent statement, Army Chief General Asim Munir, during a meeting in Peshawar, had warned that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation would be met with decisive and overwhelming force.

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to "CRSS Annual Security Report 2024" issued by the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.