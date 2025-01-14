Financial Times names Gilgit Baltistan in '50 holiday places to visit' list

The Gamoo Bhr glacial lake pools in front of the Darkut glacier in Darkut village, Yasin valley, in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, October 11, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan, one of the most beautiful and scenic regions, was named in the Financial Times' list of 50 places to visit on holidays.

The UK-based publication cited the country's northern side's dramatic mountain scenery and improved security situation as key reasons.

"Northern Pakistan boasts some of the world’s most dramatic mountain scenery, and an improved security situation, easier access and better accommodation options mean that more visitors are discovering it," wrote FT.

The publication said that Pakistan began offering visas, available online, for citizens of more than 120 nations in August 2024. It added that gateways are also running a guided 14-day group tour.

The tour, it said, provides a deep immersion in the culture, history and landscapes of the region, and includes six days’ trekking.

Earlier this month, US-based broadcaster CNN also named Gilgit Baltistan in the list of the top 25 destinations worth visiting in 2025.

A view of the newly built Hassanabad bridge, which replaced a bridge that collapsed when the Shisper glacier caused Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (GLOF), in Hassanabad village, Pakistan, October 8, 2023. — Reuters

"The Gilgit Baltistan region in the Karokoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to get to — flight schedules can be unreliable, roads can be blocked off seasonally — but it has more tantalising peaks than a lemon meringue pie," CNN Travel said.

The publication noted that the region is home to five of the 14 "eight-thousander" peaks recognised as the world’s highest. That includes K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain but no 1 in terms of difficulty and danger.

"In terms of tourism and infrastructure, hiking in this region makes the Himalayas look like a traipse in Central Park," it added.

Thousands of local and foreign tourists thronged the sparsely populated northern region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports activities.

While 2024 saw a surge in mountaineering expeditions and trekking in Gilgit Baltistan, nine mountaineers were killed while attempting to summit various peaks, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said. Of these climbers, five were from Japan, two from Pakistan and one each from Russia and Brazil.