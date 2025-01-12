Quetta coal mine collapse: Fatalities rise to 11 as seven more bodies found

Rescue officials at the site of a collapsed mine. — Radio Pakistan/File

QUETTA: With the recovery of seven more bodies of trapped colliers, fatalities in the coal mine collapse have climbed to 11 in Quetta's Sanjidi area.

Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani, while confirming the recovery of seven bodies, said that 11 corpses had been recovered from the coal mine in three days so far and that a rescue operation is underway in search of another collier.

A day earlier, the authorities had retrieved four bodies of 12 workers who were trapped inside the mine after it collapsed due to an explosion caused by the accumulation of gas on January 9.

The miners, as per Deputy Director of Rescue Asghar Jamali, were trapped depth of 4,000 feet.

Although rescue teams, including mine rescue and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), have been facing difficulties due to the gas and debris, they were able to debris up to 3,600 feet by using heavy machinery.

The delay in the rescue efforts has been attributed to the laying of a second power line and the removal of debris.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has taken notice of the incident and has ordered an investigation.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has also assured a thorough probe into the incident while warning that strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence.