Pakistan, China pledge to high-quality development of CPEC 2.0

Pakistani and Chinese national flags flutter next to an installation featuring a giant flower basket at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 7, 2019. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Saturday vowed high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, with emphasis on industrialisation and Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s), clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects.

The development came during the fifth meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) which was held in Beijing.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

Both sides also acknowledged the pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress made since the fourth meeting of the JWG-ICC held in Islamabad.

The foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of economic cooperation as well as a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese vice foreign minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework centered on 5 E’s namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.

The two sides expressed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, cultural exchanges and people-to-people linkages to accelerate the building of China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Pak-China to further deepen strategic partnership

Both the countries also noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaderships of the two countries during the fourth round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and agreed to further enhance their mutual coordination and consultations, including through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms.

Baloch described Pakistan-China relationship as special and unique, noting that the government and people of Pakistan deeply cherished the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Islamabad and Beijing also underscored the need to strengthen their mutual coordination at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations Security Council, the statement further added.

Later, the foreign secretary also held a meeting with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu wherein they exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations as well as on regional and international issues of common interest.