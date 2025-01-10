A picture collage of PM's aide on public and political affairs Rana Sanaullah and PTI founder Imran Khan. — PID/Reuters/File

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has hinted that founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan may be moved due to security or health concerns.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader explained that the decision to conduct Khan’s trial within jail premises was also taken to ensure his security.

"If he is brought to the complex where anti-terrorism courts or high courts are situated, then it could be very dangerous," the PML-N leader noted, explaining that this is why no one opposed his trials in jail.

He noted that arrangements could be made for special provisions, should security or health issues arise. "However, nothing like this has been discussed so far," Sanaullah added.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed Sanaullah's statement regarding the meeting of the negotiation committee with the PTI founder.

Gandapur explained that the meeting had been delayed because National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was out of the country. Now that Sadiq has returned, a meeting between Khan and the government’s negotiation committee is expected soon.

He also mentioned that individual meetings with the PTI founder are ongoing.

Separately, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat advised both the government and PTI to exercise restraint, warning that inflammatory statements could jeopardise the negotiation process.

He emphasised that if the committee is unable to meet Khan, they should convene regardless to maintain the momentum of the parleys.

After months of a political tug-of-war, the coalition government and the embattled PTI finally came to the table last month to defuse tensions, with the Khan-founded party initially putting forth two initial demands: the release of all "political prisoners" and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and November 26.

During the second round of talks — being held under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI negotiation team sought frequent meetings with party founder Imran Khan to finalise the "charter of demands".

While the PTI has been quite vocal about its key demands — the release of political prisoners and a judicial probe into the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26 crackdown — it could not share these demands with the government committee in writing.

However, a stalemate between the two sides persists over "hindrance" in meeting with incarcerated former premier Imran and the former ruling party has warned that the talks would collapse if judicial commission for investigating the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26 not formed after the recently held third round.