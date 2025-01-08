Pakistani zaireen place chaddar at Khwaja Chishti's dargah in India

The image shows Pakistani zaireen at shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, India. — Times of India

Pakistani zaireen accompanied by Pakistan High Commission’s (PHC) Second Secretary in New Delhi Tariq Masroof on Tuesday placed the traditional chaddar at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) at Ajmer Sharif, India.

A group of 89 Pakistani zaireen is in Ajmeer Sharif from January 7 to 9 to participate in the 813th annual Urs mubarak of Hazrat Khwaja Chishti (RA), PHC said in a press release.

After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and the Pakistan Government, the delegation offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, upon arrival at the dargah, the delegation was welcomed by prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

The PHC further added that the Pakistani zaireen attended the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khwaja Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.

It is important to note that hundreds of thousands of devotees gather at the esteemed Sufi saint’s shrine in Ajmer. It is a well regarded shrine and continues to be one of the most popular sites of religious visitation for Muslims in the Indian subcontinent.

Despite certain political rivalry on an international level, representatives from both Pakistan and India continue to do such visits.