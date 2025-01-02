Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing 11th Apex Committee meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad, January 2, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for export-led growth and political stability to ensure the country's economic development, expressing satisfaction over the country’s "improving" macroeconomic indicators.

The premier made these remarks while chairing the 11th Apex Committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to review various initiatives being steered through the forum in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan and high-level government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that the country’s macroeconomic indicators had significantly improved due to the untiring efforts of the economic team, expressing his confidence that the year 2025 will bring prosperity and growth to the country.

For the first time after 2018, the inflation rate has been eased down to 4.1%, foreign remittances have posted an increase of 34%, exports have also jumped, and foreign exchange reserves have jumped from $4 billion to $12.5 billion, he said adding the policy rate which was now at 13% had space of further 8% keeping in view the inflation rate.

As regards, foreign investment, the prime minister emphasised that MoUs worth billions of dollars had already been signed with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said having achieved economic stability, the country had now entered the growth stage. "If we want to achieve the economic development, then we will have to focus on export-led growth... and we have no other option".

The premier also appreciates the efforts of Federal Board of Revenue and the economic team for collecting an additional Rs72 billion under ADR (advance-to-tax ratio) due to which the government’s target of tax revenue for December 2024 had almost been achieved.

He noted that due to the faceless interaction facility, 39% time duration of container inspection had been reduced while the businessmen got relief of 89%.

Additionally, he said smuggling of sugar through Afghanistan had been reduced to zero which was a positive sign for the country’s economy. He informed that the national exchequer received $0.5 billion in terms of sugar exports while the rice exports posted $4 billion.

As regards, terrorism in the country, the prime minister vowed that the law enforcing agencies were fully committed to halt the nefarious designs of the enemies. "Security has become a big challenge today and without crushing the menace of terrorism, we cannot move forward," he said.

SIFC satisfied on improving macros

The premier also congratulated the relevant stakeholders on the agreement between tribes to normalise the situation in Kurram. However, he expressed deep grief over the loss of dozens of innocent lives in the area.

During the meeting, the secretary apex committee briefed the forum about the strategic focus, initiatives and contributions of SIFC to support National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029 "Uraan Pakistan".

The committee showed profound satisfaction in improving the macroeconomic conditions of the country while emphasising the importance of collective efforts for ensuring unhindered economic growth and passing on the dividends to the masses.

The committee approved the action plan for the optimisation of special economic zones (SEZs) to rejuvenate the industrial landscape of Pakistan. The committee also reviewed the proposal of the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework with the due consent of all stakeholders.

The forum was briefed on various initiatives in the domain of HRD, enabling the improvement of skills and global standard accreditation. The chief ministers also shared the ongoing initiatives in each province which will spur economic growth.

Meanwhile, COAS Munir assured firm resolve of Pakistan Army’s support to the government’s initiatives for economic stability ensuring peace and security.

At the end, the prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in setting the tone for future activities during 2025. He also emphasised the importance of collective efforts at all tiers in the larger interest of the country.