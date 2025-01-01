Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear sites, prisoners

akistani border guards (right) and their Indian counterparts take part in the daily closing ceremony of the Wagah border crossing near Lahore, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of their decades-long practice, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and prisoners on the first day of the new year, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

This annual exchange was carried out under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, the FO statement added.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“Signed on December31, 1988, the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year,” said FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

As the agreement between Pakistan and India entered into force on January 27, 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since January 1st, 1992, she added.

Similarly, the neighbouring countries also exchanged the list of prisoners in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008, said the spokesperson.

Under the Agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year, she added.

Islamabad handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in the federal capital.

Simultaneously, New Delhi shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of the Pakistan High Commission, the FO said, adding that there were a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).

In addition to this, Islamabad urged New Delhi to release and repatriate all those Pakistanis — 52 civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen — who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status stands confirmed.

“The government of India has also been urged to ensure safety, security and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation,” read the statement.

Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to 38 missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars has been made, the FO spokesperson added.