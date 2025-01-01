Fingerprint, photo made mandatory for B-Form of children aged 10 and above

A mobile vehicle of NADRA seen in this image. — Facebook@mohrpak/file

In order to “strengthen national identification system”, the federal government has decided to make fingerprints and photographs mandatory for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) commonly known as B-Form of children aged 10 and above.

In line with the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the ministry on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new B-Form equipped with advanced security features.

The initiative aims to enhance identity verification and curb crimes such as identity theft, human trafficking, and illegal passport acquisition.

According to officials, the phased rollout of these enhanced B-Forms will commence on January 15, 2025.

Speaking on the development, the interior minister said: “These measures will prevent the misuse of children’s identity information and strengthen our national identification system. I commend Nadra and the Passport Department for their swift action in implementing these reforms.”

In the first phase, children between the ages of 10 and 18 will need to visit Nadra centers, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, to provide their fingerprints and photographs.

Guardians must also present their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and the child’s computerised birth certificate issued by the union council or the town committee.

Once the process is completed, Nadra will issue a new B-Form featuring the child’s photograph and biometric details. The updated document will be a prerequisite for obtaining a new passport for children in this age group.

A spokesperson of the interior minister confirmed that the old B-Form, which lacks biometric details, will no longer be accepted for children over 10 years old. Additionally, further reforms, such as integrating iris scans and enhancing services through the Pak-ID Mobile App, are planned for future phases.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate Nadra's systems with provincial civil registration databases and ensure the issuance of digital IDs to all Pakistani citizens.

“These steps will play a crucial role in securing the identity of our citizens and combating crimes effectively,” the spokesperson added.