Traffic plan issued for Karachi ahead of New Year's Eve

Karachi police on Monday issued a traffic plan ahead of New Year's Eve as several roads would be closed for general traffic on the night between December 31 and January 1, 2025.
Security would be on high alert across the metropolis on the New Year's Eve amid imposition of Section 144 with a complete ban on arms, aerial firing and use of fire crackers for a period of two days.
Unfortunately, every year on the eve of New Year, scores of people get injured or killed in celebratory firing despite the authorities’ taking different measures.
The traffic police asked Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents to choose alternative routes to reach their destinations as people would head towards amusement places including Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, and Sea View for the celebrations of the New Year.
Subsequently, residents of areas with alternative routes would be able to show their original identity cards to avoid any inconvenience while travelling to their destinations.
Moreover, Mauripur Road towards Jinnah Bridge Mai Kolachi would be fully closed for heavy traffic, including tankers, dumpers, and trucks, which would be diverted towards Jinnah Bridge to Hub River Road and Sharea Pakistan.
Parking will not be allowed on Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziaduddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road, MT Khan Road, and others.
The traffic police also warned action against vehicles and motorcycles without silencer, as well as reckless drivers on the New Year's Eve.
