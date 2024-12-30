Sindh govt urges MWM to 'confine' Karachi sit-ins to designated site as traffic hurdles persist

A view of closed Shahra-e-Faisal for traffic due to MWM sit-in protest in Karachi, December 29, 2024. — Online

The Sindh government has urged the religious-political party Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to confine its sit-ins, being staged at 14 different locations of Karachi against Parachinar crisis, to a single venue as traffic hurdles continue to cause inconvenience for the citizens.

"[A] jirga has decided on the Kurram issue [...] now the protest sit-ins in Karachi should end," Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed said in a televised statement issued earlier this evening.

Travelling has become a nightmare for a number of citizens as traffic gets clogged at different points and the commuters have to take a diversion, which further aggravates the traffic situation on other arteries as well.

The protest demonstrations, which have continued for six consecutive days, are being held at 14 different locations, including major thoroughfares.

Police personnel stand alert during Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen sit-in protest at Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi, December 29, 2024. — Online

In addition to other areas, demonstrations are currently taking place at Numaish Chowrangi, Natha Khan Bridge on Sharea Faisal, in front of KDA Flats in Surjani Town, Golimar, Power House Chowrangi, near Safari Park on University Road, Korangi No. 2½, Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Incholi Society, and near Ayesha Manzil.

The traffic police, however, said that alternative routes have been provided to facilitate the commuters.

The protests stem from the deteriorating security situation in Parachinar, where clashes have resulted in over 130 fatalities since November, the point of the recent escalation of conflict between two tribal groups.

In today's statement, the Sindh government spokesperson urged the protesting party to "realise the sufferings of Karachi citizens" as they are facing deep troubles due the road closures.

She pointed out that life in Karachi has been paralysed due to protests, adding that even ambulances had been facing trouble in reaching certain areas.

"If you [protesters] want to continue the sit-ins, move it to a ground or [road] outside the Press Club," Javed added, assuring the government's readiness to provide facilities.

Karachi police chief meets MWM leaders

In a separate development, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho and Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the protest site on the main MA Jinnah Road near Numaish.

During their visit, they also met the leaders of the religious-political party to hold talks.

The police chief urged the protesting party to confine its sit-in to Drigh Road as the commuters were facing immense trouble.

Separately, while addressing a press conference, senior MWM leader Hassan Zafar Naqvi said that the protests were peaceful in nature, adding: "Our sit-ins are free from sectarianism and open to individuals from all backgrounds. People from various walks of life are joining us in solidarity."

Despite the prolonged demonstration, Hassan clarified that the participants were not presenting any specific demands for negotiations. "We are not here to push forward any demands; our protest is a testament to our stance and principles," he stated.

He said that they are willing to end sit-ins in Karachi if the Parachinar protest is called off. "We have staged these sit-ins at the request of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and will end them upon his directive," he added.

Speaking about the challenges faced in Parachinar, Hassan highlighted that the region is grappling with basic issues.

Even helicopters lack fuel and gas to operate effectively, he remarked, underscoring the urgent need for attention to these problems.

The MWM leader reaffirmed the peaceful nature of the demonstrations and their purpose. "Our protests are non-violent and aim to raise our voices against all forms of oppression," he said.

However, he expressed concern over the negative propaganda being circulated against their sit-ins. "There is a deliberate campaign to malign our peaceful demonstrations," Hassan added.

He warned the Sindh government not to exploit their ongoing protests for political gains. He clarified that it was not a protest organised by any political party. Instead, it is a protest for the oppressed, and people from all walks of life are participating, he added.

"If we call for sit-ins across Sindh, the government will not be able to stop them," the MWM leader added, hinting at the expanding circle of protests.

Reiterating the peaceful and inclusive nature of the demonstrations, Hassan claimed that their protests have not disrupted daily life.

"We have kept one lane open at every protest site, ensuring that no businesses are affected," he stated.

A day earlier, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab slammed continuous blockades of roads in Karachi "under the guise of protest", saying it was an inappropriate act.

The mayor also rebuked the protestors for damaging newly-constructed roads. "Who allowed them to damage the roads constructed recently in New Karachi," he said, while speaking to reporters.

Murtaza said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should resolve the issue of Parachinar. However, he added, blocking arteries would not serve the purpose. He lamented that if anything happened anywhere in the country, demonstrations are staged and roads are closed in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appealed to the demonstrators to avoid causing hardship for the public, saying: "Blocking roads in Karachi and Sukkur will not resolve the Parachinar issue.”

Parachinar, located in Kurram, is a tribal district near the Afghan border with a population of around 600,000. It has long been a hotspot for conflict.

Recent clashes have triggered a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of medicine and oxygen exacerbated by the closure of the highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar.

In a relief effort, the Sindh governor’s office announced that a helicopter carrying medical supplies and other aid had reached Parachinar. These provisions were sent on the Sindh governor’s directive to address the growing crisis.