Foreign cycling couple mugged in Sindh

Foreign tourists Kowalczyk Jakub Tomasz and Scantamburlo Marie Elisabeth pose for a photo. — Reporter

A foreign couple visiting historical sites in Sindh on their bicycles became victim of robbery, it emerged on Sunday.

The police said that the couple, Polish national Kowalczyk Jakub Tomasz and Scantamburlo Marie Elisabeth who hailed from France, was mugged near Sajawal Bypass.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that the mugger deprived the foreign couple of their mobile phones.

The police have lodged a first-information report (FIR) on the behalf of the state and launched investigations into the incident.

An official at the Sindh archaeology department, however, told Geo News that the couple was robbed in the Makli graveyard, home to nearly half a million tombs and graves of royals, sufi saints and others.

"The couple stayed in Makli graveyard last night [Saturday night] where the muggers robbed them," the assistant at the archaeology department confirmed. He said that couple was the guest of the provincial archaeology department.

Following the incident, the couple left for Hyderabad.

Earlier in October, amid growing lawlessness in the metropolis, robbers wearing police uniforms looted foreign tourists in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The four foreign tourists were deprived of $1,080 (Rs300,942) during the robbery near Khayaban-e-Mujahid, the police authorities had confirmed.

Disappointed with the poor law and order situation in the metropolis, the tourists left the country on the very next day without lodging any complaint with the police.