All power centres should be part of negotiation process: Asif

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawja Asif said that all the power centres, including the army, should be a part of the negotiations as it is beyond the capabilities of the politicians alone.

Speaking during a ceremony hosted on death anniversary of Khawaja Rafiq, the minister said: "There is army, bureaucracy, politicians, judiciary and media. These are the power centers and they need to sit together to resolve the issues in the country."

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader warned the government's negotiating team to not let Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan "take advantage of you".

Asif's comments come as the federal government kick-started the talks with the PTI earlier this week at the Parliament House, following months of heightened political tensions.

The PTI, during the talks, has demanded a judicial probe into May 9 riots and November 26 late-night crackdown and release of "political prisoners".

The two sides are set to hold multiple sessions to reach a solution which their next meeting scheduled to take place on January 2.

Asif, while addressing the members of the ceremony, said he was not against the negotiations and very much hopes that they are successful.

The defence minister, without naming Khan, highlighted that the history of 10-15 years shows that PML-N has only taken an initiative in the negotiations.

"Anyone, even from the PTI, tell me who he has [Khan] shown loyalty to," he asked, adding that the former premier did not even attend the funerals of those who spent their lives with him. "He uses people. Don't let him use you, I am warning you," he reiterated.

The PML-N leader lamented that whether they were in power or not, they always offered talks but they never received a positive response. "What happened in the last 15 days that they are now ready for talks?" he questioned.

Asif said that he is unable to understand why the Imran Khan-founded was now turning for dialogues.

'Important to admit mistakes before talks': Sanaullah

On the other hand, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said it would be better if PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder Khan, and President Asif Ali Zardari sat together to resolve the issues as holding negotiations is the only resolution.

"The summary of the 40 years of politics is that the country cannot get out of crises unless [the politicians] sit together," said Sanaullah, highlighting that the PTI did not agree on holding negotiations before November 26.

He recalled that Nawaz and former PPP chief Benazir Bhutto also admitted their mistakes before the Charter of Democracy, stressing that it is important to admit one's mistakes before holding talks.

"However, one can also express regret if he does not want to accept mistakes," said the PM's aide.

