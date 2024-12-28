Karachi road blockades' issue likely to be resolved today: mayor

View of traffic jam due to protest of MWM at Malir Kala Board on National Highway in Karachi on December 27, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that he hoped the issue of road closures would be resolved today as talks with the protestors were underway in Karachi.

"I apprised [Sindh Minister] Nasir Hussain Shah about the matter of road closures and he is working on it. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved today as talks with the demonstrators are underway," said the mayor, talking to media in Karachi.

Protest sit-ins by a religious-political party in Karachi have entered the fourth day, causing significant traffic disruptions and inconvenience for commuters due to the closure of major roads.

The demonstrations continued at more than 10 locations in the city as Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's (MWM) staged sit-ins against the worsening crisis in Kurram district's Parachinar.

Murtaza said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should resolve the issue of Parachinar. However, he added, blocking arteries would not serve the purpose.

He said continuous blockades of roads in Karachi "under the guise of protest" was an inappropriate act.

The mayor also rebuked the protestors for damaging newly-constructed roads. "Who allowed them to damage the roads constructed recently in New Karachi," he said.

He lamented that if anything happened anywhere in the country, demonstrations are staged and roads are closed in Karachi.

Earlier, providing an update on the traffic situation, Karachi Traffic Police reported that the central protest is being staged at Numaish Chowrangi. Other arteries facing closures include both tracks of Abul Hasan Isphani Road in front of Abbas Town and University Road near Samama Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, a sit-in was staged at Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad as well.

Sharea Faisal from Malir to Natha Khan Bridge was also closed, however, the traffic was restored on the city-bound side starting from the bridge. Protesters also blocked the double track near Malir 15 bridge.

Additionally, sit-ins were also reported from Surjani Town Road, Shahra-e-Pakistan near Ancholi, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar, and Nazimabad No 1, resulting in suspension of vehicular traffic.

The National Highway near Township was completely shut, and a demonstration at Powerhouse Chowrangi further compounded the city's traffic woes.

Traffic police have been redirecting vehicles to alternative routes to mitigate congestion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appealed to the demonstrators to avoid causing hardship for the public, saying: "Blocking roads in Karachi and Sukkur will not resolve the Parachinar issue.”

The protests stem from the deteriorating security situation in Parachinar, where clashes have resulted in over 130 fatalities since November, the point of recent escalation of conflict between two tribal groups.

Reports also suggest over 100 children have died due to a medicine shortage, although KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has denied these claims.

Parachinar, located in Kurram, is a tribal district near the Afghan border with a population of around 600,000. It has long been a hotspot for conflict.

Recent clashes have triggered a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of medicine and oxygen exacerbated by the closure of the highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar.

In a relief effort, the Sindh governor’s office announced that a helicopter carrying medical supplies and other aid had reached Parachinar. These provisions were sent on the Sindh governor’s directive to address the growing crisis.