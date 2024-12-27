 
Friday December 27, 2024
SBP announces 'bank holiday' on Jan 1

All employees of banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend their offices as usual on New Year's Eve, says SBP

By Web Desk
December 27, 2024
The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) old building in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced that all banks and financial institutions will remain closed for public dealing on January 1, 2025, which will be observed as a "bank holiday". 

In a statement, the central bank said that the development finance institutions (DFIs) and micro finance banks (MFBs) will also remain shut on the first day of the new year.

However, the SBP further clarified that all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend their offices as usual on the New Year's Eve.