‘Nuclear real target’: Bilawal sees ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind US statements favouring Imran

Expressing his annoyance over the statements issued by the US lawmakers, including President-elect Trump’s aide Richard Grenell, favouring PTI founder Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that the jailed premier was just an "excuse" as their real target was Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Bilawal made the remarks while addressing the public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP leader wondered “why those who conspired against Pakistan are raising voice for PTI founder Imran Khan”.

“We have to get united to deal with the conspiracy being hatched against us [Pakistan]. We have to think about the Pakistan and its defence while keeping aside politics,” the PPP chief said.

“They [international powers] are casting an evil eye on nuclear technology gifted by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto."

Expressing annoyance over “foreign interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the PPP chairman said: “Statements are being issued from US about our internal politics; these statements are just excuses.”

He said that the US lawmakers had nothing to do with democracy in Pakistan, adding: “PTI founder is just an excuse, their real target is Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme.”

“PTI founder should clarify his position about these statements.”

The PPP leader wondered that why those who had been issuing statements against Pakistan’s nuclear programmer are now raising their voices for Khan’s release.

He said that PTI and its founder should condemn these statements.

“There is an impression that a certain lobby wants to bring a government [in the country] that is ready to make a deal on anything [including nuclear programme].

Stressing the need for making consensus decision, the PPP chairman said that that PML-N-led government doesn’t have mandate to take unilateral decisions.

Addressing the event, Bilawal paid rich tribute to his mother and the slain former prime minister, saying that her 30-year political struggle has become part of history.

He said that Benazir had never compromised on ideology, adding that she was the representative of the vulnerable segments of the society.

No cut in water, gas shares, President assures Sindh

Addressing the public gathering, President Asif Ali Zardar has promised the people of Sindh that their water and gas "would not go anywhere" apparently referring to the federal government’s project for constructing six canals on the River Indus.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh will also get their rights," he said, urging the people to refrain from getting panic.

Zardari said he has become president for the second time due to unwavering support from the people of Sindh.

"We reversed the verdict of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto'case after 43 years, now it will always remain a judicial murder," he added.

Furthermore, he said that they have to save the country from the hands of "anti-Pakistan elements".

PPP and its supporters across the country are observing the 17th death anniversary of their slain leader with great devotion and respect.

A main congregation is being held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the hometown and the resting place of the Bhutto family. President Zardari, Bilawal and central and provincial leaders of the party addressed the gathering.

Benazir's youngest child, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who is now the first lady of Pakistan and central president of PPP's Ladies Wing and Asif's sister and member of provincial assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had reached the Presidential House Naudero in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh a day ahead of the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders were also present there.

At the gathering's scene, a 60-foot-wide main stage has been decorated with party flags, portraits of Benazir and other party leaders. Famous poets of the country will pay tribute to their late leader through poetry on the occasion.



